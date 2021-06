I recently discovered that Kalamazoo has its own beach, and to be honest, it was pretty awesome. I went to the beach which is located off of 2900 Oakland Drive in Woods Lake Park. The steep road heads down to a little canopy area where you can eat, with a nearby playground and dock on the opposite end. But it wasn't even the fact I discovered we had our beach that surprised me...it was the alleged history. The City of Kalamazoo Facebook page dropped some information recently about the beach, which prompted history buffs to chime in.