Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Sturgeon’s claim that UK Government not engaging on Australia trade deal ‘wrong’

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44NSBF_0aESKLxA00
Nicola Sturgeon in Holyrood (PA Wire)

Accusations from Scotland’s First Minister that the UK Government is not engaging with the devolved nations on a proposed trade deal with Australia are “simply wrong”, the Department for International Trade (DIT) said.

At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon said she felt Scotland was being “shut out” of a potential deal with Canberra – which could grant tariff and quota-free trade.

The First Minister went on to claim the deal would be a “betrayal” of British farmers, adding that food imports must meet the standards of production in Scotland.

It is simply wrong to suggest the Government is not engaging on this issue

But a spokeswoman for the DIT rejected Ms Sturgeon’s assertion.

“It is simply wrong to suggest the Government is not engaging on this issue,” she said.

“Engagement on the UK-Australia FTA (free trade agreement) is taking place with all parts of the UK at all levels.

“Trade ministers have been discussing this with Scottish ministers throughout the process, most recently this week, and will continue to do so as we move forward in the negotiations.

“Officials from the governments of Scotland and Wales and the Northern Ireland Executive receive weekly updates from the negotiation team, on top of being involved in countless hours of technical policy discussions.

“Any deal we sign will include protections for the agriculture industry and will not undercut UK farmers or compromise our high standards.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rDMyL_0aESKLxA00
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove (PA Archive)

The DIT has said there was a meeting with Scottish Government ministers on the deal this week, and all devolved administrations receive weekly updates.

But Ms Sturgeon said Scotland’s Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon and business minister Ivan McKee used the meeting to voice their concerns over the deal, which they say could be “devastating” for the farming sector.

The proposed deal has also caused concern with other ministers, with Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove fearing it could fuel support for Scottish and Welsh independence, while Environment Secretary George Eustice has backed the protestations of farmers, who fear the impact any deal may have.

newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
75K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Mairi Gougeon
Person
Michael Gove
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Agreement#The Uk Government#British#Dit#Ms Sturgeon#Scottish#Rural Affairs#Cabinet Office#Welsh#Environment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Trade
News Break
Economy
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
Country
Australia
Related
AustraliaPosted by
newschain

UK and Australia agree post-Brexit free trade deal

Boris Johnson has agreed the broad terms of a free trade deal with Australia the first negotiated from scratch since Brexit. The Prime Minister said it marks a “new dawn” in the UK’s relationship with Australia, with British products like cars, Scotch whisky and biscuits set to be cheaper to sell in the tariff-free agreement.
Economydallassun.com

Britain-Australia free trade deal marks UK move away from Europe

In the wake of the just concluded G7 summit, Britain and Australia announced a trade deal on Tuesday that will both increase and speed trade between the two countries. Observers note that the agreement is another step in Britain developing an independent trade policy for the first time in decades following its leaving the European Union.
Worldkamcity.com

Wine And Spirit Sector Welcomes UK’s Free Trade Deal With Australia

Wine and spirit businesses have welcomed yesterday’s news that the UK has agreed a free trade agreement (FTA) with Australia, which is expected to reduce costs for both exporters and importers, and provide greater choice for consumers. In 2020, the UK exported £116m of Whisky and £27m worth of British...
Agriculturenewfoodmagazine.com

Australian trade deal spells good news for whisky with UK farmers worried

The trade deal has been welcomed by the Scotch Whisky Association, but the NFU has its doubts over whether the pact can uphold UK animal welfare standards sufficiently. A new trade deal has been agreed between the UK and Australia which will make it easier for products such as Scotch Whisky to be sold in Australia. On the flip side, it will also grant Australian farmers access to the UK’s lucrative food market, and there are concerns that British farmers will be undercut by Australian farmers, who can often produce meat at a lower cost and with differing standards on things like hormone growth promoters and pesticides.
Japanvernamagazine.com

UK, Australia concur broad terms of trade deal

Subtleties of an trade deal between the UK and Australia will be declared on Tuesday morning, the they gets it. A Department for International Trade representative affirmed that the broad terms had been struck on Monday night, after Boris Johnson and the Australian executive, Scott Morrison, had dinner at Downing Street.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘would never risk UK’s health’ for a Brexit trade deal photo-op with India, Michael Gove claims

Boris Johnson would "never put the health of the country at risk" for a trade deal photo opportunity with India, Michael Gove has claimed.The Cabinet minister's defence of the prime minister comes after Labour accused the PM of delaying action to stop travel from the country for fear of disrupting trade talks and ruining a planned photo-op.Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth on Tuesday morning claimed that “rather than red listing this [new Delta] variant, we essentially gave it the red carpet treatment as 20,000 people were allowed to arrive from India over a number of weeks in April, even though...
Worldeastlothiancourier.com

UK-Australia trade deal will benefit British farmers, PM insists

Boris Johnson has insisted British farmers will benefit from the UK’s free trade deal with Australia, the first to be negotiated from scratch since Brexit. The Prime Minister said it was “good news” for services and manufacturers in the UK, with British products such as cars, Scotch whisky and confectionary set to be cheaper to sell to Australia because of the tariff-free agreement.
Economydailyjournal.net

Australia, Britain reach free trade deal to cut many tariffs

LONDON — Britain and Australia announced the broad outlines of a free trade deal Tuesday, eliminating tariffs on a wide range of goods as the U.K. seeks to expand links around the world following its exit from the European Union. The pact is expected to boost exports of traditional British...
Worldthepigsite.com

Don't sign the UK-Australia trade deal, says RSPCA

The RSPCA is urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to sign an imminent trade deal with Australia which would open the UK to lower welfare imports of animal products reared in ways which are illegal here. Australian farming involves a number of practices which are outlawed in the UK including...
Industryfoodmanufacture.co.uk

Food industry cautiously welcomes Australia free trade agreement

Members of the UK food and drink industry have cautiously welcomed the agreement of a free trade deal between the UK and Australia, but questioned the lack of detail surrounding competitiveness and animal welfare. Today (June 15), prime minster Boris Johnson announced the UK had secured a trade deal with...
AgricultureBBC

Australia trade deal will not hit UK farmers, says Liz Truss

A new trade deal between the UK and Australia will not harm British farmers' livelihoods, the trade secretary has told the BBC. Liz Truss denied that imports of Australian beef would flood the UK and said British export markets would grow. The pact - the first to be built from...
Worldbbcgossip.com

UK-Australia trade deal to include 15-year cap on tariff-free imports

Agreement follows concerns from UK farmers about potential flood of cheaper meat. The UK has agreed the outlines of a trade deal with Australia, Downing Street said on Tuesday, with a 15-year cap on tariff-free imports in place following concerns from UK farmers about a potential flood of cheaper beef and lamb imports.
Economynewpaper24.com

Brexit information: UK fishing SOLD OUT! Ex-MEP June Mummery hits out | Politics | Information – NEWPAPER24

Brexit information: UK fishing SOLD OUT! Ex-MEP June Mummery hits out | Politics | Information. June Mummery has launched a livid assault on the UK’s fishing cope with the European Union as EU boats proceed to plunder British waters. The Prime Minister signed a Commerce and Company Settlement with the EU final December and agreed to cut back EU fishing quotas by simply 25 p.c over the subsequent 5 years.
Public Healthhelloniceworld.com

COVID-19: Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland ‘likely’ to keep coronavirus restrictions for a further three weeks | UK News

Scotland is “likely” to maintain COVID restrictions for a further three weeks from 28 June, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said. Speaking in Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon did not rule out the further easing of restrictions, but said the Scottish government needed to “buy ourselves sufficient time” to allow the vaccination programme to continue its work.