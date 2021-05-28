Giants news, 5/28: Sterling Shepard number change, Brandon Jacobs, more
Why did Giants’ wide receiver Sterling Shepard switch from No. 87 to No. 3? To honor his late father, Derrick, a former NFL player who died in 1999 at the age of 35. “Something that means a lot to me. It’s been a number that I’ve been since I was a little kid, after my father passed. He wore No. 3 in college. That’s something that meant a lot to me, a lot to his teammates. I wanted to carry that on,” Shepard said.www.chatsports.com