Giants news, 5/28: Sterling Shepard number change, Brandon Jacobs, more

When the New York Giants drafted Kadarius Toney with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, some asked the question regarding Sterling Shepard and his future. Shepard has an OUT after the 2021 season, where the Giants can cut him and save about $6.5 million in salary cap. Otherwise, they will owe him $10.5 million for the 2022 season and $11.5 million for the 2023 season when he is 30 years old. Shepard has been a key contributor for the Giants over the past few seasons but has dealt with injuries that have kept them out for significant portions of time.