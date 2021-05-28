Cancel
NFL

Giants news, 5/28: Sterling Shepard number change, Brandon Jacobs, more

Cover picture for the articleWhy did Giants’ wide receiver Sterling Shepard switch from No. 87 to No. 3? To honor his late father, Derrick, a former NFL player who died in 1999 at the age of 35. “Something that means a lot to me. It’s been a number that I’ve been since I was a little kid, after my father passed. He wore No. 3 in college. That’s something that meant a lot to me, a lot to his teammates. I wanted to carry that on,” Shepard said.

NFLBig Blue View

Giants news, 7/7: Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Azeez Ojulari, more

One non-QB each NFL team can't afford to lose to injury in 2021: Travis Kelce, DeAndre Hopkins crack the list - CBSSports.com. This one'll have some people up in arms, in part because Barkley's a RB and in part because he's been on a downward trend, physically and statistically. Both Leonard Williams and James Bradberry are arguably more important to what they're doing, especially on an underrated defense. But 2021 is about helping Daniel Jones as much as possible, and few things would do that more than a healthy, recharged Barkley, who can contribute as both a power runner and pass-catching playmaker.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants news, 6/4: Eli Manning, Kenny Golladay, James Bradberry, more

Eli Manning still has game. Well, golf game. And trash-talking game. Yes, Saquon Barkley makes the list. Interesting stuff from Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. kNowles coached Rodarius Williams and has gone against Daniel Jones and Eli Manning in practice at Duke and Ole Miss. 5. New York Giants.
NFLBig Blue View

Giants news, 6/9: Saquon Barkley, Jim Fassel reaction, more headlines

Giants have no timetable for Saquon Barkley’s return - CBS Sports. Given Barkley’s injuries over the past few seasons, playing it safe is what the Giants should (and appear to) be doing. N.Y. Giants: Kadarius Toney, depth charts and more looking ahead to mandatory minicamp -The Athletic. Writer Dan Duggan...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

How NY Giants’ Joe Judge handled Sterling Shepard better than Packers have Aaron Rodgers

Before the NY Giants selected Kadarius Toney, head coach Joe Judge made a point to call one of his veterans potentially impacted by the choice; Sterling Shepard. Last spring, the Green Bay Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first-round of the NFL Draft, without the courtesy of a phone call to Aaron Rodgers, who went on to win the MVP last season but that decision has at least partially opened up a sizable divide between the organization and its star quarterback.
NFLYardbarker

Joe Judge assures Sterling Shepard’s not on the chopping block, but he could be

When the New York Giants drafted Kadarius Toney with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, some asked the question regarding Sterling Shepard and his future. Shepard has an OUT after the 2021 season, where the Giants can cut him and save about $6.5 million in salary cap. Otherwise, they will owe him $10.5 million for the 2022 season and $11.5 million for the 2023 season when he is 30 years old. Shepard has been a key contributor for the Giants over the past few seasons but has dealt with injuries that have kept them out for significant portions of time.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants news, 6/11: State of the team, hot seats, more headlines

State of the 2021 New York Giants: Pivotal season for Daniel Jones - NFL.com. Adam Rank dives into what to expect from the 2021 Giants team, from the new and old faces to how the team will perform. New York Giants: TE Evan Engram. Evan Engram remains an enigma for...
NFLallfans.co

The Athletic’s 2018 NFL draft review unkind to Giants

Dane Brugler of The Athletic decided to do a review of the 2018 NFL Draft three years later and he has the New York Giants’ best pick being running back Saquon Barkley and the worst being quarterback Kyle Lauletta after New York wasted a fourth round pick on him. Here’s...
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants: Revamped coaching staff might be able to fix the offensive line

The New York Giants offensive line poses a huge question mark for the team entering the 2021 season. In 2020, the Giants’ offensive line was one of the worst in the NFL. The New York Giants’ pass-block win rate in 2020, according to ESPN, ranked dead-last in the NFL at 46%. Their run-block win rate ranked 18th at 70%, which is about average or slightly below. So while the Giants did upgrade Daniel Jones’s weapons in free agency, fans feel like they still desperately need to fix the offensive line in front of him.
NFLallfans.co

Giants news, 6/15: Roster projections, red flags, more headlines

New York Giants: Our post-minicamp 53-man roster projection – The Athletic. Dan Duggan gives out his projected roster for the 2021 Giants. Giants 53-man roster projection after minicamp: John Ross or Dante Pettis at WR? Tough decisions at RB, CB – nj.com. Meanwhile, Zack Rosenblatt did the same thing. New...
NFLUSA Today

Adrian Peterson predicted to land with Giants

The New York Giants spent a good portion of the offseason evaluating and adding running backs after being left remarkably thin at the position a year ago. Early on in free agency, general manager Dave Gettleman went out and signed Devontae Booker to a two-year, $5.5 million contract. He also later used a sixth-round pick on Gary Brightwell.
USA Today

Saquon Barkley named key to Giants' success in 2021

The New York Giants will enter the 2021 regular-season with more questions than they have answers, but that hasn’t stopped optimism from growing in recent weeks and months. The past two offseasons have been fruitful for the Giants, who have transformed their roster from a top-heavy unit lacking depth to a more balanced and deep group of playmakers. All the while, the top-end has remained strong and potentially dangerous.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants news, 6/17: Adoree’ Jackson, Kadarius Toney, more headlines

Jordan Raanan gives his take on how free agent CB Adoree’ Jackson has helped the Giants before setting foot in MetLife Stadium as a Giant. 1 Big Regret Every NFL Team Should Have from the 2021 Offseason - Bleacher Report. New York Giants: Using a 1st-Round Pick on Kadarius Toney.
NFLYardbarker

Saquon Barkley comes in at number 8 on CBS Sports list

On a list topped by Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley came in as the 8th best running back in the league. Now, that might sound like a low number for the New York Giants star. Going just off the potential he’s shown, his true value seems higher than that. At his best, after all, Barkley has competed with the top names in the league in yards and highlight plays and there might not be any more versatile running back.
USA Today

Giants' James Bradberry named one of NFL's top outside cornerbacks

Veteran cornerback James Bradberry signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the New York Giants and it paid immediate dividends for the team. Bradberry finished the season with 54 tackles, a career-high 18 passes defensed and three interceptions en route to his first ever Pro Bowl. His 79.8 Pro Football Focus grade was also tied for the team lead.