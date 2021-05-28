Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Teen managing diabetes, homelessness accepted to more than 50 colleges

By ABC7 News
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rlUXI_0aESKHQG00

GMA – A teen from Philadelphia who felt like she didn’t have many options has been accepted to more than 50 colleges, according to her high school.

Eighteen-year-old Destiny Jackson said when she was just 13 years old, she ran away from an abusive home in Philadelphia.

“It was getting really out of control,” she said about her home life at the time.

Jackson told “Good Morning America” she took it upon herself to leave home. She said she experienced homelessness, couch-surfed and bounced around foster care and group homes.

“It was very rocky in the beginning,” she said.

Jackson was also diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was 3 years old, but due to lack of stability at home, she had to learn how to manage her health early on.

“There wasn’t one consistent person responsible for my diabetes except me because one day I could be here, the next day I could be there,” Jackson said. “The only constant person is always me so I thought it was my responsibility — my duty — to be able to have control over my diabetes.”

She said she would often to her appointments alone but learned how to manage the disease through the help of her doctors and workers at the homeless shelter.

Her health condition and age made it difficult finding foster families willing to take her in, she said.

“I did struggle with finding homes because a lot of people do not want someone who’s Type 1 diabetic,” she said. “But then I was a teenager as well. It wasn’t something that was good.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSymI_0aESKHQG00

Younger children are more likely to be adopted, according to a report by the U.S. Health and Human Services Department. In the 2019 fiscal year, the average age of adoption was 8.7 years, HHS data shows.

Even though finding a foster family was difficult, Jackson said now, she has her pick of colleges.

And the odds of even going to college are against Jackson’s favor. The National Foster Youth Institute found that only about 50% of kids in foster care finish high school, and less than 3% graduate from a 4-year college.

“I did not want to allow anything to get the best of me,” she said of her motivation. “I always wanted to go to college. I always knew that I wanted to do something with my life. No matter what happened, I needed to keep my eye on the prize.”

Jackson said all she needed was one acceptance letter — she got 56 instead, including from University of Pennsylvania, the University of California Los Angeles, and Howard University.

“I was highly shocked. I was like, ‘Am I dreaming?’ Wake me up out of this,” she said.

Jackson decided to commit to Spelman College in Atlanta, which was her top choice.

“[Spelman] has an illustrious history of women in leadership — dedicated, strong-minded, and educated women — and I believe that is me,” Jackson said, explaining why she chose the historically Black women’s college.

She said her plans are to double major in political science on a pre-law track and communication and media studies.

“There’s always men who are within these leadership positions. So with me seeing Kamala Harris, not only being the vice president of the United States, but also her being a Black woman, I think that that is beyond an accomplishment,” Jackson said. “That gives me a lot of confidence to know that okay, if she can do it, why can’t I?”

While at Spelman, Jackson said she also plans to pursue acting, as the arts were one of her main coping mechanisms. She said that she “loves to sing and act” and wants to have her own radio show before she goes on to becoming president of the United States. Jackson has interned with Philadelphia’s city council, GMA reported.

“There have been so many times where people have told me that I was incapable of doing something, whether that meant because of the fact that I was homeless, and I was in foster care or even just me being a Type 1 diabetic,” Jackson said. “But I knew that I was capable of doing whatever I put my mind to no matter what anybody else said.”

Her advice to others: “I learned within life that no matter what you put your mind to, you cannot allow other people to make decisions for you. You are the author of your own story, you create your own narrative. If you want to do something, you can make it happen.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Spelman College#Health And Human Services#Black Women#Gma#Hhs#Howard University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
Related
KidsMidland Reporter-Telegram

How America failed students with disabilities during the pandemic

One beautiful afternoon last summer, 9-year-old Maki climbed onto a trampoline behind his Northern Virginia home and began screaming like he had been shot. His mother rushed into the yard. Maki, who is diagnosed with high-functioning autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder - and who had been doing well academically and socially before the pandemic - cried out that there was a snake on his back. He was crouched in a squat, face rigid with fear. He yelled at his mother to take away the gigantic reptile about to wrap itself around his neck. She tried to tell him there was no snake.
CollegesPosted by
NBC News

Colleges grapple with whether to mandate Covid vaccines for students

As colleges across the country prepare to fully reopen in the fall, some schools are having to decide whether they will require students to get the Covid-19 vaccine to attend classes. NBC News’ Lindsey Reiser breaks down how colleges are making the decision and what it could mean for students returning to in person learning.
CollegesWashington Post

For some former college students, the pandemic opened a door to finish their degrees

When Kelly Martin Broderick, 40, left the University of Maryland Baltimore County in 2014, she was just five classes short of graduating. Her initial entry at the university in 2012 marked her second time enrolling at a four-year university and third time at any postsecondary institution. But as is the case for more than 36 million adults who started college but do not finish, life got in the way.
Charitiesnews9.com

Local Nonprofit Providing College Scholarships To Single Parents

Local nonprofit, the single parent scholarship program is making college dreams become a reality. According to The Institute for Women’s Policy Research report there are 22,000 single Oklahoma mothers are enrolled in college. Only 8% percent of those are expected graduate. That’s why in 2016 Ellen Ingram started the single...
CharitiesKGUN 9

Harvard-bound grad turns down $40K scholarship, asks it be given to community college student

Most high school grads would gladly take $40,000 in scholarships to help pay for expenses in college. But Verda Tetteh isn't most high school graduates. Verda, a recent graduate of Fitchburg High School in Boston, already knew she was headed to Harvard on a full scholarship. But during her graduation ceremony, she found out that she had been given the school's award for general excellence.
New York City, NYPosted by
Chalkbeat

In high school, I was homeless. To help more students like me get to college, look beyond education policy.

I turned off my camera, having just recorded my incredulous reaction to the news; my mom and I sat in silence. Neither of us knew what to say or if there was anything worth saying. A few minutes earlier I had discovered that I was admitted into Columbia University. We were in shock. Not because the result was entirely unexpected but because neither of us had prepared ourselves for what came next.
AdvocacyPosted by
Syracuse.com

Harvard-bound teen asks school to give her $40K scholarship to others

A high school senior headed to Harvard asked that her school give the $40,000 college scholarship it had awarded her to someone going to a community college instead. At the graduation ceremony at Fitchburg High School on Friday, Verda Tetteh returned to the stage to ask that the school give its General Excellence Award scholarship to another student or students going to a community college.
Tennessee StateIdaho8.com

Tennessee student heads to college after overcoming homelessness

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (WSMV) — “I always thought about being different ever since I was born,” said JaQuan LeGrand. JaQuan LeGrand is the first of eight siblings to graduate from high school. But getting to this point wasn’t that simple. He moved from Florida to escape a bad environment. However, after...
Lawrenceburg, KYWTVQ

Teen with type 1 diabetes wins scholarship

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – An 18-year-old from Lawrenceburg knows exactly what it’s like to suffer from type one diabetes. After two years of feeling sick, visiting doctors and getting tests, Anna williams and her family finally got some answers. “Last year on Presidents Day of 2020, I got diagnosed with...
Chicago, ILMedscape News

As Teen Suicide Attempts Soar, Experts Urge More Than Screening

Teen and adolescent mental health needs are at crisis levels in the wake of COVID-19, but more screening to prevent suicides won't help without places to refer patients who seek help in emergency departments (EDs), experts told the American Medical Association (AMA) House of Delegates on Monday. Pediatric emergency physician...
Advocacyhoumatimes.com

Everybody’s Favorite Twins Gift Laptops to Local Foster Care Graduates

Everybody’s Favorite Twins, Sherry and Cherry Wilmore, are a force to be reckoned with. They are social media influencers who have a story that has led them to be advocates for the foster care system and to be conversation starters in the community. Growing up in foster care, the local twins learned lifelong lessons. It was their experiences that led them to launch the annual Laptops of Love initiative.
Collegestennesseestar.com

The University of Virginia Lets Illegal Immigrant Students Skip Out on Enrollment Deposit

The University of Virginia is permitting “undocumented” students to waive their $400 enrollment deposits. On April 27, undocUVA — a student activist group — called on the university to “do better” in extending financial aid to classmates illegally present in the United States. “Matriculating marginalized students without providing adequate resources...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
WOKV

Massachusetts teen goes from homeless to Harvard

NEWTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts teen who was once homeless will now attend Harvard. Imani Fonfield led protests in Newton last summer to honor the memory of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis, and this year was the graduating class speaker at Newton South High School, WFXT reported.
RelationshipsNPR

After Months Of Special Education Turmoil, Families Say Schools Owe Them

More than 7 million school children receive special education services nationwide - at least they did before the pandemic. The services covered things like speech, occupational and physical therapy and behavioral counseling. But when schools closed in the spring of 2020, many of these vital services stopped. And more than a year later, in some places, they still haven't fully restarted. Now many parents, caregivers and attorneys are starting to ask schools, what are you going to do to make up for all that these children have lost? NPR's Cory Turner and freelance reporter Rebecca Klein have that story.
Michigan Statebridgemi.com

Homeless students expelled four times more than others in Michigan schools

When Brittney Barros was suspended in the fifth grade for six months due to too many absences and tardies, she was living in what she described as a nearly abandoned house with a roof caving in, mice, cockroaches and no heat. Later, after experiencing homelessness and years of going in and out of foster care, she faced several in-school suspensions her junior and senior year of high school.