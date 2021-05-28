Teen managing diabetes, homelessness accepted to more than 50 colleges

GMA – A teen from Philadelphia who felt like she didn’t have many options has been accepted to more than 50 colleges, according to her high school.

Eighteen-year-old Destiny Jackson said when she was just 13 years old, she ran away from an abusive home in Philadelphia.

“It was getting really out of control,” she said about her home life at the time.

Jackson told “Good Morning America” she took it upon herself to leave home. She said she experienced homelessness, couch-surfed and bounced around foster care and group homes.

“It was very rocky in the beginning,” she said.

Jackson was also diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was 3 years old, but due to lack of stability at home, she had to learn how to manage her health early on.

“There wasn’t one consistent person responsible for my diabetes except me because one day I could be here, the next day I could be there,” Jackson said. “The only constant person is always me so I thought it was my responsibility — my duty — to be able to have control over my diabetes.”

She said she would often to her appointments alone but learned how to manage the disease through the help of her doctors and workers at the homeless shelter.

Her health condition and age made it difficult finding foster families willing to take her in, she said.

“I did struggle with finding homes because a lot of people do not want someone who’s Type 1 diabetic,” she said. “But then I was a teenager as well. It wasn’t something that was good.”

Younger children are more likely to be adopted, according to a report by the U.S. Health and Human Services Department. In the 2019 fiscal year, the average age of adoption was 8.7 years, HHS data shows.

Even though finding a foster family was difficult, Jackson said now, she has her pick of colleges.

And the odds of even going to college are against Jackson’s favor. The National Foster Youth Institute found that only about 50% of kids in foster care finish high school, and less than 3% graduate from a 4-year college.

“I did not want to allow anything to get the best of me,” she said of her motivation. “I always wanted to go to college. I always knew that I wanted to do something with my life. No matter what happened, I needed to keep my eye on the prize.”

Jackson said all she needed was one acceptance letter — she got 56 instead, including from University of Pennsylvania, the University of California Los Angeles, and Howard University.

“I was highly shocked. I was like, ‘Am I dreaming?’ Wake me up out of this,” she said.

Jackson decided to commit to Spelman College in Atlanta, which was her top choice.

“[Spelman] has an illustrious history of women in leadership — dedicated, strong-minded, and educated women — and I believe that is me,” Jackson said, explaining why she chose the historically Black women’s college.

She said her plans are to double major in political science on a pre-law track and communication and media studies.

“There’s always men who are within these leadership positions. So with me seeing Kamala Harris, not only being the vice president of the United States, but also her being a Black woman, I think that that is beyond an accomplishment,” Jackson said. “That gives me a lot of confidence to know that okay, if she can do it, why can’t I?”

While at Spelman, Jackson said she also plans to pursue acting, as the arts were one of her main coping mechanisms. She said that she “loves to sing and act” and wants to have her own radio show before she goes on to becoming president of the United States. Jackson has interned with Philadelphia’s city council, GMA reported.

“There have been so many times where people have told me that I was incapable of doing something, whether that meant because of the fact that I was homeless, and I was in foster care or even just me being a Type 1 diabetic,” Jackson said. “But I knew that I was capable of doing whatever I put my mind to no matter what anybody else said.”

Her advice to others: “I learned within life that no matter what you put your mind to, you cannot allow other people to make decisions for you. You are the author of your own story, you create your own narrative. If you want to do something, you can make it happen.”