Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Infrastructure overhaul should focus more on safety, advocates say

By Jenni Bergal - Stateline.org (TNS)
Janesville Gazette
 28 days ago

In Montgomery County, Maryland, a woman was struck by a car and killed while crossing a busy, six-lane road in April — four years after her husband was killed trying to cross the same road. In Denton, Texas, two children and an adult died this month in a head-on crash after a vehicle crossed the center lane and slammed into oncoming traffic on a stretch of highway where there is no median or divider and there have been multiple fatal crashes.

www.gazettextra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Traffic Signals#Metropolitan Areas#Traffic Accident#Smart Growth America#American#Republican#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Congress & Courtsgorgenewscenter.com

Cantwell Introduces Bipartisan Transportation Infrastructure and Safety Bill

WASHINGTON D.C. – Today, Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Ranking Member Roger Wicker (R-MS) introduced the Surface Transportation Investment Act which authorizes $78 billion over five years to address key infrastructure and safety priorities, broken down as follows: $36 billion for rail, $27.8 billion for multimodal grant programs, and $13 billion for safety programs.
Trafficthedetroitbureau.com

Highway Safety Advocates Claim Latest Transportation Legislation Too Lax

Every five years, the U.S. Congress tackles issues regarding the regulation and safety of the nation’s roadways through the Surface Transportation Act — the latest version is woefully inadequate on multiple levels contends a group of politicians and safety advocates. The proposed Auto Safety & Surface Transportation Investment Act of...
Jamestown, TNnewstalk941.com

Jamestown Budget Focusing On Infrastructure and Airport

Jamestown’s upcoming budget is a return to normalcy for the town’s operations going into the fiscal year. Chief Financial Officer Gail Dishmon said they are projecting an $8.26 million dollar budget, that is lower than last year’s that included a $6.2 million FAA grant towards the airport. Dishmon said this year will focus on infrastructure.
Air TravelSFGate

Technology is changing transportation, but the NTSB is focused on safety, outgoing chairman says

Not many high school seniors may be inspired to take flying lessons after visiting the scene of a plane crash, or spend their free time in college combing through accident reports by National Transportation Safety Board investigators. But Robert L. Sumwalt, who is stepping down as NTSB chairman at the end of this month, said he became curious at a young age about how such systems operate and what could be done to make them safer.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Sens. Menendez, Booker, Rep. Pascrell Introduce Bill to Help Overhaul Aging Water Infrastructure, Replace Lead Pipes

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker and Congressman. , Jr. (D-NJ-09) today introduced bicameral legislation that creates a new Lead Free America Bond program for local communities seeking to replace lead service lines and other lead water infrastructure. Contaminated drinking water is often the source of lead exposure in communities. Without federal investment, local governments would be unable to tackle the massive overhaul of their aging water infrastructure.
Helena, MTIndependent Record

City should focus on whole system

"Small towns and communities need modern, reliable infrastructure to thrive specifically to maintain, modernize, or build water and wastewater systems. When these systems are updated, you will find economic development and job growth." (USDA) The city of Helena has been following this guideline by upgrading the utility systems and studying...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

GOP senators push CDC to end mask mandate on public transit

A group of Senate Republicans on Friday pressed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop requiring masks for fully vaccinated people on public transportation. Why it matters: The CDC lifted mask requirements for fully vaccinated people in nearly all indoor spaces last month. Transportation is one of the few exceptions.
EducationDaily Reflector

Education advocates call on Legislature to prioritize students: NCAE says public schools should come before corporate tax cuts

A North Carolina Senate proposal to phase out corporate taxes has drawn criticism from educators who say the state needs a budget that prioritizes students. Representatives of the N.C. Association of Educators, along with other education advocates, said Saturday that lawmakers should direct a state budget surplus toward the needs of public schools.
Healthnowhabersham.com

Advocates press for state to serve more Georgians with disabilities

(GA Recorder) — The head of a state agency said Thursday she wants to start a conversation about how Georgia can address the list of people with developmental disabilities trying to gain services through a Medicaid program. “Really, we’re in this together,” Judy Fitzgerald, who is the commissioner of the...
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Child mental health advocates say more work is needed

Advocates for childhood mental health efforts on Monday cheered the approval of a package of bills in recent weeks that are meant to boost aid for kids after the multiple stresses created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The bills in the New York Legislature included extending diagnostic authority for licensed mental...
Johns Creek, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Fulcrum Partners SVP Advocates for Increased Public Safety

Steve Broadbent, Senior Vice President, Retirement, at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, saw his advocacy for increased public safety in Johns Creek, Georgia, come to fruition with the ribbon cutting of Fire Station 64. The new fire station is intended to significantly improve the fire department’s service delivery and response time in the northern and west central areas of Johns Creek, an Atlanta suburb.
PoliticsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Despite significant LGBTQ progress, advocate says more work remains in NJ and beyond

‘It's great that LGBTQ people can finally enjoy the laws that we have fought for, but we still need to … ensure that we can push equality forward for everybody’. During Pride Month, June, LGBTQ culture and activism is celebrated and commemorated. Events still look a little different this year as the state continues to emerge from the pandemic and takes stock of how the health crisis disproportionately affected the LGBTQ community.
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

More activists should go work for Congress, these staffers say

WASHINGTON — Capitol Hill is undoubtedly a small-c conservative place. It has more traditions than a British boarding school and a stricter dress code, too (at least in the House). When Jacob Wilson got there, he felt a little lost. “I was coming straight from the peace movement,” says the...
TrafficPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Governors Highway Safety Association: New Report Finds Traffic Crash Fatalities Disproportionately Affect Black, Indigenous and People of Color

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) today issued a new report that analyzed data for the five-year period 2015-2019 and found that traffic crash fatalities disproportionately affect Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC). This study, An Analysis of Traffic Fatalities by Race and Ethnicity, is the first national analysis of this topic in more than a decade and identifies actions State Highway Safety Offices (SHSOs), communities and their partners can take to advance just and equitable outcomes in traffic safety for all roadway users, regardless of race.