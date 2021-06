Pride month was established to recognize the impact that gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals have had on the world. LGBTQIA+ groups celebrate this special time with pride parades, picnics, parties, memorials for those lost to hate crimes and HIV/AIDS, and other group gatherings. It’s also important to recognize that the LGBTQIA+ individuals are disproportionately impacted by various mental health and addiction related issues, including problem gambling. For readers who are unfamiliar with the phrase “problem gambling,” this refers to anytime someone’s life is negatively impacted by their gambling habits. This could be financial struggles, relationship or partner issues, conflicts with work and school, and even translating to criminal behavior.