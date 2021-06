Events have been coming back, and for awhile, we have heard about the state fair, otherwise known as the Great Minnesota Get Together coming back this Summer. But we didn't know if there would be some sort of restriction with masks, or social distancing or vaccination requirements. Just this weekend, the Minnesota State Fair issued a statement on social media that the fair will go on as planned, and that right now there are no restrictions; no masks, no vaccination requirement or anything else related to COVID, other than the normal cleaning and sanitizing practices.