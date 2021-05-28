Brandon Jacobs is serious about an NFL comeback

Ezring: Hyper-athletic 4-3 outside linebacker that plays in the box, at overhang, on-ball and off-ball. While Smith played SAM in 2020, he will fill the WILL role in 2021. Smith is a big, long, explosive and fast defender that is capable in run and pass defense. Against the run, he plays with sound gap integrity and patience. He consistently takes deliberate angles to the tackle point to limit cutbacks. When defending the option, Smith reads the mesh point well and stays disciplined. The Penn State linebacker closes downhill at a very high speed and is a big hitter when the opportunity presents itself. He also has flashed when taking on blockers thanks to his length, leverage and strength. Additionally, Smith has impressive potential in coverage. He has the tools to cover tight ends or running backs in man coverage. In zone coverage, Smith has exhibited sufficient spatial awareness and route recognition while reading the quarterback. He is also a fairly fluid mover in space which enables him to click and close quickly. As a pass rusher, Smith has excellent speed and adequate bend. While the third-year linebacker is still developing, Penn State coaches have spoken highly of his traits and work ethic. Smith has the potential to develop into an NFL starter.