Brandon Jacobs is serious about an NFL comeback

Cover picture for the articleFormer New York Giants’ running back Brandon Jacobs was a heck of a player during his time with Big Blue. He rushed for 5,094 yards, 60 touchdowns and averaged 4.5 yards per carry. Now he wants to come back play a different position with Tim Tebow making a comeback. Jacobs...

