There’s no reason to search for shade when you can bring it with you. The Sport-brella Versa-Brella offers protection from the sun for any outdoor adventure. Whether watching your favorite player run down the field or spending a day at the beach, the Versa-brella offers quick set-up sun protection. The UPF 50+ protection blocks 99.5% of UVA and UVB light to help keep skin safe. With a compact carrying case and a weight of less than 2 pounds, the Versa-brella offers hassle free set-up and easy transportation. When open, the Regular size canopy spans 40 x 42 inches and the XL size measures 44 x 44 inches. When folded down, both the Regular and the XL measure just 3.5 inches wide and 36 inches long. The connector clamp attaches to both square and tubular surfaces and it has two push-button hinges for easy adjustment to allow for perfect angles to block the sun. Use the Versa-Brella for all your favorite sports adventures. Includes 1-year limited manufacturer’s warranty.