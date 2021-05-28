The future of ecommerce: From marketplace seller to the exit of your company

When you stop to think about the long-term trends that are shaping up to deliver the most winning stocks, the rise of e-commerce is at the top of the list. Internet shopping is one of the most popular online activities in the world, and the growth of the industry over the last few years has simply been staggering. There are no signs that e-commerce is slowing down anytime soon, as in 2020 retail e-commerce sales worldwide reached $4.28 trillion dollars and are expected to reach $5.4 trillion in 2022. All of this adds up to the idea that shares of companies at the forefront of the e-commerce revolution belong in any growth-oriented portfolio.