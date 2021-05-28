An opportunity for solidarity

View PDF of this letter here. Solidarity Statement Denouncing the Increase in Antisemitic Hate Crimes. The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and 55 civil and human rights organizations, firmly denounce the recent rise in antisemitic hate crimes. Antisemitism is sadly not new in this country; however, in recent years, we have witnessed more violent and frequent anti-Jewish hate incidents and crimes including the recent spike that prompts this statement. We commend the many civil society and governmental leaders who, as have so many member groups of the Leadership Conference, denounced these antisemitic hate crimes, and we call on all local, state, and national leaders to join in condemning these acts.