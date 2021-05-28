How Apple’s 1971 treasure hunters found rock’s lost tapes

You might know him best from Cameron Crowe’s seminal teenage road trip movie “Almost Famous.” Dressed replete in John Lennon glasses, long ink-black shaggy hair, and loud-open collar shirt, he is the editor from Rolling Stone Magazine who sends the intrepid Will on the road with the fictional band Stillwater. That man is Ben Fong-Torres. But the real personality, as with anything in Hollywood, runs starkly against the onscreen character. In fact, if you were to see Fong-Torres in the wild, his dry wit, affable and professional temperament would offer a dissimilar record to the hippy editor in Crowe’s movie who spouts the singular exclamation of “crazy.”