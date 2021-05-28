How Apple’s 1971 treasure hunters found rock’s lost tapes
The new documentary series 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything hits the ground running, and doesn’t let up for eight revelatory, revolutionary episodes. Fifty years on, Chrissie Hynde talks of being enrolled, aged 18, at Kent State University the previous May when National Guardsmen killed four unarmed students protesting against the Vietnam War. Over the familiar newsreel footage of the killings, intercut with Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young onstage, Graham Nash recalls the moment bandmate Neil Young wrote his furious response, Ohio.www.telegraph.co.uk