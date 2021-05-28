Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

METALS-Copper edges lower on China demand concerns

By Eric Onstad
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago

(Adds analyst comment, update prices, changes dateline from HANOI)

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices dipped on Friday as investors worried about demand from China and its authorities’ action to curb commodity prices, but losses were capped by the prospect of U.S. spending.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.3% at $10,193 a tonne by 1030 GMT, having surged by 31% so far this year and touched a record peak of $10,747.50 on May 10.

“It’s very confusing for the market because we have mixed messages. Investors are not chasing prices higher at current levels,” Gianclaudio Torlizzi, partner at consultancy T-Commodity in Milan, said.

“On one hand, we have downside pressure on the market from China, but on the other hand, there’s a fixation by the market that the new Biden spending plan will be very big.”

Torlizzi expected copper prices to correct lower during the summer, when bullish investors would start buying again. He targeted $8,000 as an attractive level to re-enter the market.

Stock markets gunned for record highs on Friday ahead of the White House laying out President Joe Biden’s budget for trillions of dollars in spending on infrastructure, education and other initiatives.

Copper is often considered a bellwether of the global economy due to its wide industrial uses, including in infrastructure projects.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 2.2% to 73,350 yuan ($11,509.31) a tonne.

* The Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN dropped to $35.50 a tonne, its lowest since Feb. 2016, indicating weakening demand for imported metal into China.

* Strikes at BHP’s Escondida and Spence mines in top producer Chile continue to threaten global supply.

* LME tin hit its highest since May 2011, climbing 3.3% to $30,885 a tonne, after earthquakes following a volcanic eruption in Congo disrupted exports of tin concentrate.

* LME aluminium fell 0.7% to $2,64.50 a tonne, zinc shed 0.6% to $3,043.50, lead dipped 0.1% to $2,199.50 and nickel was barely changed at $17,895. ($1 = 6.3731 yuan) (Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
160K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mai Nguyen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper#Infrastructure#Global Economy#Commodity Prices#Dateline#The London Metal Exchange#Consultancy T Commodity#The White House#Yangshan#Lme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

China releasing metals stockpiles in bid to cool inflation

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government said Wednesday that it will release copper, aluminum and zinc from stockpiles to increase market supplies in a fresh effort to restrain surging prices that officials warn might disrupt a business revival. Wednesday’s announcement comes after inflation in prices of industrial raw materials surged...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as market awaits Fed view on stimulus

* Federal Reserve policy statement due at 1800 GMT (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) June 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors awaited for any signs of early tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. Spot gold was steady at $1,859.00 per ounce...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Extends Rally, Gold Edges Lower

Oil markets seem unstoppable right now, with both Brent and WTI rising once again yesterday. Brent crude rose 1.55% to USD74.25 a barrel, and WTI leapt 1.80% to USD72.45 a barrel. Both contracts continue to rise in Asia, adding 0.50% to USD74.65 and USD72.75 a barrel, respectively. The continuing large...
Economymysteel.net

MYMETAL: China’s copper price slips, sales pick up

Copper prices in China’s physical market slipped during the June 8-15 period, according to the weekly report from Mymetal, Mysteel’s nonferrous metals market research arm. But the dip in prices did help sales rise a little, the report showed. Under Mymetal’s assessment, the spot price of 99.99% grade copper cathode...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches higher ahead of U.S. Fed comments

(Updates prices, sectors) June 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose slightly on Wednesday, helped by gains in technology stocks, while investors awaited comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve on when it would ease its monetary stimulus. * Fed officials on Wednesday are expected to at least flag the...
EconomyCNBC

China to release copper, aluminum and zinc reserves to stabilize prices

China announced plans to release industrial metals from its national reserves to curb commodity prices. Some analysts said it could be the first such move in a decade by the world's top consumer of metals. China will release copper, aluminum and zinc in batches to nonferrous processing and manufacturing firms...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Thursday, retreating from record all-time highs and expending losses of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,300 level off all-time highs, as mining, technology and energy stocks fell, offsetting gains in the financial sector. The cues overnight from Wall Street were also negative after the US Fed tipped an earlier-than-expected rise in interest rates.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper slips to near two-month low on stronger dollar

HANOI, June 17 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell to their lowest in nearly two months on Thursday, weighed down by strength in the dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve brought forward its outlook for an interest rate hike. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.5% to $9,520.50...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japanese shares end lower on U.S. Fed's hawkish tone, financial shares up

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Japanese shares closed lower on Thursday as investors sold off technology and drug stocks following Wall Street’s weak finish after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled rate hikes earlier than expected, while the financial sector shined as U.S. Treasury yields gained. The Nikkei share average ended...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European shares slip from record highs on hawkish Fed

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 17 (Reuters) - European shares pulled back from record highs on Thursday, tracking overnight declines on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve surprised investors by indicating it could start tapering its massive stimulus sooner than expected.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

EXPLAINER-What we know about China's metals reserves release

June 17 (Reuters) - China announced plans on Wednesday to release copper, aluminium and zinc from its national reserves to boost market supply and guide commodity prices to a return to normal ranges. Here is what we know about the sale. WHAT IS CHINA’S STATE RESERVES BUREAU?. The official name...