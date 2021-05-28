Weis Fantastic Friday Deals 5/28/21- 5/31/21

Went out for a day of soaking up some rays with the wife and a couple friends. While they chilled I had to wet a few lines. Tide was 3/4ths outgoing, water was the prettiest I've seen it this year, but the south to north current was the strongest I've seen so far too. 3oz sputnick weights held for the most part. There were plenty of solid sandfleas around for first time this year (of course on one day I don't have a rake), and I was using some clam strips, shrimp, and flea /shrimp flavored shrimp bites. 6 whiting (3 keepers, one being 15'' stud) and 7 big spots (most spots I've seen in the surf this year in along time). Still no pomps, and the bite was extremely slow. I'm not the biggest fan of outgoing tide here in the surf on Amelia, but I figured with the conditions and bait it would be more productive. Also no weeds in the surf at all. I know everyone from say Jax beach south has been struggling with it. No pics today sadly. Tight lines everyone!