Sergio Aguero’s father has accused Pep Guardiola of faking his emotional tribute to the former Manchester City striker. Aguero joined Barcelona as a free agent this week after playing his last match for City in the Champions League final defeat to Chelsea. The Argentine spent 10 years at the club and came off the bench on his final Premier League appearance to score twice against Everton. City manager Guardiola broke down while paying to tearful tribute to Aguero following the match, which saw the forward lift the Premier League for the fifth time. But Aguero’s father, Leonel Del Castillo, has...