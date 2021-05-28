Fox News and BLM are both wrong about meritocracy
Who could possibly be anti-merit? That would be absurd, like being against justice or virtue. But if you ask who could be anti-meritocracy, the answer is: lots of people. Michael Sandel, the avuncular American philosopher granted guru status by BBC Radio 4, has written a book denouncing it; and in the United States, hostility to meritocracy unites the rabble-rousers of Fox News with the ideologues of Black Lives Matter. Even the person who coined the term in the 1950s, the Left-wing sociologist Michael Young (father of Toby, by the way), did so in order to attack it.www.telegraph.co.uk