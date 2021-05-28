Fox News and BLM are both wrong about meritocracy

Former President Obama says that Fox News and the proliferation of social media have increased the current political divide in America. "I think a lot of that has to do with changes in how people get information," Obama said during an interview with The 19th published on Monday. "I’ve spoken about this before, but if you watch Fox News, you perceive a different reality than if you read The New York Times. And those differences have been amplified by social media, which allows people to live in bubbles with other people who think like them."