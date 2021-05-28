Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Delicious food gifts and hampers for Father’s Day 2021 – and the best restaurant tables to book

By Madeleine Howell
Telegraph
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not long now until Father’s Day, on Sunday June 20. Last year, lockdown restrictions meant many of us were unable to see the father figures in our lives in person (let alone take the old man to a restaurant). Now, once again, Father’s Day presents a welcome opportunity to...

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Kerridge
Person
Rick Stein
Person
Prue Leith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Gouda Cheese#Recipe Book#Food Hall#Food Drink#Bombay#Dishoom#Irani#Zoroastrian#Kashmiri#Hampshire Tunworth#The Gentlemen Baristas#Cookery School#Biscuiteers Father#Tool Kit Luxe Biscuit Tin#Vintage Bordeaux#British#Salt Crash#The Salt Beer Factory#Bermondsey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Seafood
Related
CelebrationsBusiness Insider

30+ of our best Father's Day gift recommendations of 2021

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Father's Day is coming up on Sunday, June 20, 2021. We've gathered up all of our Father's Day gift guides and included standout gifts. If you're looking for gifts for another recipient, occasion, or just because, you...
Beauty & FashionThe Guardian

From scent to soap: 10 of the best Father’s Day gifts

I remember, years ago, meetingthe “grooming editor” of a men’s magazine and feeling sorry for her because I thought her job must be dull. It was presumptuous of me but, at that point, the focus of the beauty industry was squarely femalecentric. The beautification of men wasn’t a thing and while there have always been fragrances, they were limited to badly concocted woody scents so intense you could choke on them. How things have changed. Fragrances targeting men are more sophisticated, fresher and gender neutral (Louis Vuitton’s latest offering, a citrussy delight, is testament to this). Shaving, a ritual that has become pretty basic, is now paying homage to the more elegant approach of yesteryear. A Claus Porto shaving soap (enriched with tonka bean, incense and castor oil) is a simple but glorious way to elevate the everyday. A good cleansing ritual – the Foreo Luna cleansing device helps you do this more effectively – will give you better skin, and a spritz of something inoffensive is just plain good manners.
LifestyleSHAPE

The Best Father's Day Gifts Shape Editors Are Buying for Their Dads

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. But where do you start? If your dad is into comfortable shoes and apparel, neat tech gadgets, outdoor gear and tools, or cooking (or just enjoying tasty treats, no kitchen time required), you've come to the right place. No matter who you're shopping for - your stepdad, grandpa, father-in-law, brother who just became a new dad, or the husband and father to your kids - this guide can assist and inspire. These are the best Father's Day gifts Shape editors are buying for the guys in their lives.
Recipestribuneledgernews.com

Gretchen's table: Grilled lamb chops with minted peas

Hamburgers and chicken are popular choices when it comes to cooking on the grill. Both are relatively inexpensive, can be dressed up or dressed down with various toppings and sauces and don't take a whole lot of culinary prowess to get a great summer meal on the table. Yet there...
RecipesThe Independent

Three simple recipes to barbecue like a Michelin-starred chef

There’s no better way to enjoy the this summer weather than a barbecue. Getting out of the kitchen to cook is a perfect way to get together with friends and family, too. But barbecuing doesn’t have to mean the same old hot dogs and burgers every night. Add some variety by incorporating seafood and vegetables alongside your favorites.
Recipestrentonian.ca

Recipes: Six Father's Day eats to treat dad

Serve dad a dish that will make him smile this Father’s Day with one of these delicious savoury recipes. Submitted by several local restaurant teams and assorted food companies, the assemblage of eats includes options for the barbecue lover, the salad fan, the proudly plant-based and more. While not guaranteed, it’s highly likely there’s a recipe included that will please pretty much every papa.
Drinkscoolmaterial.com

What Exactly Is Natural Wine?

Over the past few years, the buzzword in the wine world has been “natural.” Brightly colored, beautifully designed bottles of natural wine have been filling the shelves of your favorite wine bars and bottle shops. Magazines like Bon Appetit and Food & Wine have been throwing around terms like “low-intervention,” “biodynamic,” and “organic” to describe the latest wines. And, while it might seem like a fad or culture of hype (and there are certainly aspects of that), the idea of a wine produced naturally is as old as wine itself.
Drinkshiconsumption.com

The 15 Best Beers To Drink This Summer

Ah, summer. It’s a time that’s often romanticized by the smell of grass clippings and the sound of sprinklers when it’s actually one in which the warming weather, the beating sun, and the oppressive humidity can make even the idea of leaving your house practically unbearable. Of course, it’s more than possible to remedy such discomforts with an afternoon swim or a swig from an ice-cold beer. But let’s face it. There aren’t too many of us who have ready pool access, and choosing the right refreshments often ends up sounding easier than it is.
Recipesthemanual.com

The Ultimate Guide To Korean Cuisine With Chef Chris Oh

Korean cuisine is dynamic, an awesome combination of spice and umami. A small country historically overshadowed by its larger neighbors, China and Japan, the popularity of Korean cuisine has exploded in recent years, the result of South Korea’s incredibly popular music and entertainment. There has never been a more exciting time to explore Korean cuisine.
Shoppingimdb.com

Best Father’s Day Gifts and Items That’ll Entertain Dad

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Every pop-culture dad has their “thing.” Maybe it’s coming up with his own...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Melting Pot Cheddar Cheese Fondue Recipe

We have two words for you: melted and cheese. Now that we have your attention, how would you like to enjoy a copycat version of The Melting Pot's cheddar cheese fondue without ever leaving your house? If this sounds like your idea of heaven, enter Jason Goldstein, who shares recipes and cooking tips at Chop Happy. He has formulated a copycat recipe for this '70s comeback food that is simple, indulgent, and so worth trying out as soon as you can — perhaps this very night.
Recipesmycakeschool.com

Strawberry Daiquiri Cake

Summertime is the perfect time to relax with a Strawberry Daiquiri- or in today’s case, a big slice of homemade Strawberry Daiquiri Cake!. This moist strawberry cake is enhanced with refreshing lime flavor and a hint of rum for a wonderful and unique dessert that is guaranteed to please. We...
Recipesthemanual.com

How to Cook Up the Crunchiest Southern-Style Buttermilk Fried Chicken

The best thing about fried chicken is that it’s great hot out of the frying pan or served cold. It travels well, too, which is something to think about when going on summer road trips or beach getaways. But for most people, buttermilk fried chicken is the ultimate comfort food. It’s cooked perfectly to a golden brown. It’s crispy on the outside and juicy inside. Plus, you’ll get to hear that unmistakable crunch as you take your first bite.
Recipesava360.com

Rawlston Makes Fish And Chips | From The Home Kitchen | Bon Appétit

Join Chef Rawlston Williams as he makes beer-battered fish and chips, a perennial seafood favorite. Though you'll often see it served with a lemon wedge, Rawlston elevates your normal pub fare by making a fresh lemon sauce to go with the crispy fried filets and yukon gold wedges. Recipe below:
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

21 Casual Spots For A Glass Of Wine In London

Londoners, according to Londoners, are experts at everything. Sorry about that. But there is one thing we’re legitimately accomplished at, and that’s drinking. It makes sense then that London is full of wine bars and restaurants where you can leisurely drink wine and get something to eat if you want to. It’s something that people always want to do: pop in for a glass, or a couple of hours, or for an entire evening. These are the best places to go to casually drink wine and maybe eat something if you want to.
Food & Drinkswhereyat.com

SoBou's Johnnie Walker Cocktail Competition

As the summer heat sets in, the cocktail scene is getting warmer with bars reopening everywhere. SoBou at the W Hotel in the French Quarter hosted a fantastic cocktail competition featuring the fiery spirit Johnnie Walker. Six well-known craft cocktail specialists from bars around the city were asked to create brand new cocktails using Mr. Johnnie as SoBou's hors d'oeurves were passed around (love the fried chicken and strawberry brie!).
Food & Drinkscookingchatfood.com

Wine with Chili: Pairing Tips and Picks

This Wine with Chili article is based on lots of experimenting to find pairings we like best and can recommend for you. So if you are a wine lover like me, don’t let someone tell you only beer can pair well with chili! We cover some of our favorite wine pairings for chili along with some general tips to keep in mind.
ShoppingGear Patrol

The Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gift Is One of These Subscription Boxes

It's time to celebrate your old man (or whoever else is a father figure in your life.) But wait: is Father's Day is coming up closer than you thought?. Instead of scrambling to find some half-assed gift from Amazon to get it in the next two days, try a subscription box gift. Subscription boxes are so much easier to select for someone since you're basically giving someone else the reins on what your pop is going to get.