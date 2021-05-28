Cancel
Military

1 in 10 defendants from US Capitol insurrection have military ties

By Marshall Cohen, CNN
WRAL
 28 days ago

CNN — One in 10 people charged in the US Capitol insurrection are veterans or current servicemembers, according to a CNN review of court documents and Pentagon records. At least 45 of the approximately 450 overall defendants have ties to the US military, according to the CNN review. The bulk of these 45 defendants are veterans, but a handful are still serving, including an active duty Marine Corps officer from Virginia who was arrested earlier this month.

