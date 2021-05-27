Farfalle With Tuna Sauce
Cook pasta in a pot of boiling salted water until al dente. Drain and flake the tuna. Heat a 2 Tbsp. oil in a skillet and add the garlic. When it starts to sizzle, add the flaked tuna. Stir to combine. Ass 1/2 cup wine and bring to a boil. Add the frozen peas and salt. Let simmer while the pasta cooks. Drain the pasta and transfer directly to the sauce. Mix to combine well and allow the flavors to meld. Season with pepper and serve immediately, sprinkled with a little fresh parsley.www.lacucinaitaliana.com