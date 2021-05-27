Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Farfalle With Tuna Sauce

By Editorial staff
lacucinaitaliana.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCook pasta in a pot of boiling salted water until al dente. Drain and flake the tuna. Heat a 2 Tbsp. oil in a skillet and add the garlic. When it starts to sizzle, add the flaked tuna. Stir to combine. Ass 1/2 cup wine and bring to a boil. Add the frozen peas and salt. Let simmer while the pasta cooks. Drain the pasta and transfer directly to the sauce. Mix to combine well and allow the flavors to meld. Season with pepper and serve immediately, sprinkled with a little fresh parsley.

www.lacucinaitaliana.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuna#Farfalle#Pasta Sauce#Simmer#Flaked#Food Drink#Fresh Water#Salt Water#Cook#Al Dente#Salted Water#Pepper#Heat#Oil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmashed.com

Easy Instant Pot Rice Recipe That Comes Together Super Fast

Rice is a staple ingredient in many different cuisines, and it's used in a wide variety of dishes. It also makes a perfect side dish for just about any meal that can use an extra starch boost. If you have ever made rice on the stovetop, however, you know that it's easier to mess up than you may initially think. That's where your Instant Pot swoops in to save the day.
RecipesStanly News & Press

COOKING WITH THE SNAP – Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce

Editor’s Note: Let’s celebrate the past with some of our favorite recipes of our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles. Email bj.drye@stanlynewspress.com with recipes and a small story about the famous cooks that go with the recipe. Pictures can be included of the cook. Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce.
Recipesnews9.com

Sassy Mama: Couscous Salad

4 cups fresh broccoli florets, cut into small pieces. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; cook and stir until crisp-tender. Add couscous and garlic; cook and stir 1-2 minutes longer. Stir in broth, white wine, lemon zest, lemon juice and seasonings; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until broth is absorbed, 5-10 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with almonds.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Classic Coffee Cake Recipe With A Twist

Depending on who you ask, enjoying a piece of cake for breakfast isn't always acceptable. And while we fully support being able to eat cake at any time of day you please, there is a way to get around this social norm. Enter: coffee cake. Coffee cake is the perfect...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

The Ultimate Guide to Pasta Sauce

Saucy pasta is one of our favorite meals. It’s inexpensive, comforting and an all-around crowd pleaser. Plus, there are so many tasty ways to make it! Read on to discover everything you need to know about homemade pasta sauce—from different types to must-have tools. All the Different Types of Pasta...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Best Type Of Sauce To Pair With Fettuccine

When you hear "fettuccine pasta" the first thing to come to mind is fettuccine Alfredo most likely. There's a reason for this. According to the Food Network, flat ribbon-shaped pasta, such as fettuccine or linguine, is best enjoyed when served with Alfredo sauce, or a similar cream-based sauce. The cooking channel stressed that the sauce should be simple and very creamy sans any red meats — save that for spaghetti.
Recipeslaughingspatula.com

Seared Ahi Tuna

One of my favorite restaurant treats for an appetizer is Seared Ahi Tuna! It is a clean, fresh flavor and is a super healthy option not only for an appetizer, but as an entree or salad topping on its own. Surprisingly simple to make, we like to marinate ours for some added flavor along with some sesame seeds for a nice crunchy exterior.
Recipesgreatbritishchefs.com

Greens and caramelised tofu with XO sauce

This dish is all about the sauce. I have suggested making more than you will need, as it keeps well in the fridge for a few weeks and makes almost anything from sandwiches to salad bowls taste even more delicious. 1. Start with the XO sauce. Heat the oil in...
Recipesbuffalospree.com

Recipe of the week: Chickpea tuna salad

1.5 Tbsp. spicy brown mustard (or you can use 1 Tbsp. of whole grain mustard) One pickle spear, diced (I prefer spicy pickle spears, but dill works just fine) Whole wheat bread, toasted (really, any bread you like works) Notes. As mentioned above, you can whip up the aquafaba for...
RecipesOrlando Sentinel

How to make BBQ sauce

Barbecue is a highly popular style of cooking meat and fish outdoors on a grill, especially in the summer and at family gatherings. There are so many types of BBQ sauce, but most of the ones in the USA are made with ketchup, vinegar or both. The great thing about...
Recipestikkido.com

Cherry BBQ Sauce Recipe

This cherry BBQ sauce recipe is made with real cherries--LOTS of real cherries--and has such an incredible, rich flavor. Cherry barbecue sauce is fabulous with chicken and pork, and is my favorite BBQ sauce for summer grilling. My cherry BBQ sauce is inspired by an amazing version from American Spoon...
Recipesgreateightfriends.com

The Easiest and Best Barbecue Sauce Recipe

This is the easiest and best Barbecue Sauce for marinading, basting, or just a delicious condiment on the side for beef, pork or chicken. Use it for flavor in any recipe that includes barbecue sauce!. Everybody loves a good barbecue but what is key to a successful meal is simply...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Health

Lemon-Garlic Pasta With Tuna and Arugula

Reduce heat to medium; stir in arugula, salt, pepper, and 1 cup reserved cooking water. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring often, until arugula wilts, about 1 minute. Add pasta and 1 tablespoon lemon juice, tossing to coat and warm pasta. Add more cooking water as needed until sauce is glossy. Remove from heat; stir in flaked tuna and remaining tablespoon reserved oil.
Recipesburrataandbubbles.com

Minted Lamb Burgers With Tzatziki Sauce

Minted lamb burgers make for a fresh twist on a summer grilling classic! Served with a cooling tzatziki sauce and your favorite toppings, these perfectly seasoned lamb burgers are stuffed with fresh mint and feta that give every bite a burst of flavor, and they come together in under 30 minutes. These Mediterranean-inspired lamb burgers will be your new go-to recipe for all your summer parties.
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Scallop Ravioli With Tomato Sauce

Mix the flour and re-milled durum wheat semolina with the eggs and 1 Tbsp. olive oil to form a compact dough: transfer to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour. 2. Chop a handful of parsley with the breadcrumbs and a pinch of salt and pepper....
Recipesgreenbowl2soul.com

Sweet mango chili sauce

Sweet mango chili sauce is a very simple and tasty Asian dipping sauce. The delicious combination of the sweetness of mangoes and the kick of red chili flakes, topped with tangy lime juice will make your appetizers taste even better. This post contains affiliate links. Please read my full disclosure...
RecipesSidney Herald

Fish Tostadas with Chili-Lime Sauce

Preheat broiler. Sprinkle fish with chili powder and salt, to taste. For the chili-lime sauce, squeeze 2 tsp. juice from half the lime into a bowl. Stir in sour cream, garlic powder and chili powder, set aside. Cut remaining lime into wedges for a garnish. Place fish on unheated, greased...
Recipesouterbanksvoice.com

Rosie’s Recipes: Oppor-tuna-ties Abound

Today, I’m cooking tuna and here’s how: Get out your cast iron skillet. Heat it up between 375° and 400°, film it with some peanut oil (high smoke point), drop in a chunk of unsalted butter, and when the butter gets all bubbly, gently place your tuna steak in. Cook 2 – 2 ½ minutes on the first side. Turn it over and go about another two minutes on the flip side. Remove from pan and plate, else it keeps on cooking. Depending on the thickness of your steak and how hot your pan is (Get an instant-read laser thermometer.), you’ll have a rare-to-medium-rare tuna steak. If you want more of a blackened steak, crank up the heat (425° – 450°) and cut back the time (1½ – 2 minutes first side, 1 – 1½ on the flip). These times are suggestions for starting points. Practice and you’ll get the hang of it and be able to cook your steaks rare to medium-rare, however you like. I do recommend that thermometer though.
Recipeseatdessertsnack.com

Red Pesto Sauce

Red Pesto Sauce is made with sun dried tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, pine nuts, basil, and a delicious amount of parmesan. This is a quick italian pasta sauce recipe that is different than traditional green pesto sauce that I also know and love dearly. It’s full of bright flavors and pairs wonderfully with Fluffy French Bread and your favorite pasta. IT’S PURE MAGIC.
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Vegetable-Based BBQ Sauces

The Pure Grit BBQ offers sauce kits that are specifically designed for vegan barbecue. The kits, developed by the company's founder Kerry Fitzmaurice, were created to promote tasty alternatives to meat-based grilling. Fitzmaurice, who had to delay plans to open a vegan BBQ restaurant due to pandemic restrictions, decided to focus on building out an e-commerce platform that empowers consumers to make their own vegan BBQ.