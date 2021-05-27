Farfalle With Tuna Sauce

Today, I’m cooking tuna and here’s how: Get out your cast iron skillet. Heat it up between 375° and 400°, film it with some peanut oil (high smoke point), drop in a chunk of unsalted butter, and when the butter gets all bubbly, gently place your tuna steak in. Cook 2 – 2 ½ minutes on the first side. Turn it over and go about another two minutes on the flip side. Remove from pan and plate, else it keeps on cooking. Depending on the thickness of your steak and how hot your pan is (Get an instant-read laser thermometer.), you’ll have a rare-to-medium-rare tuna steak. If you want more of a blackened steak, crank up the heat (425° – 450°) and cut back the time (1½ – 2 minutes first side, 1 – 1½ on the flip). These times are suggestions for starting points. Practice and you’ll get the hang of it and be able to cook your steaks rare to medium-rare, however you like. I do recommend that thermometer though.