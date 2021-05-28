Cancel
Podcast: The Bengals' Newest Player, Breakout Candidates and More in the Weekend Mailbag

By James Rapien
AllBengals
 19 days ago
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the newest player on the Bengals' roster, plus we answer your questions in the weekend mailbag. Topics include breakout candidates, Ja'Marr Chase and so much more.

Listen to the Locked on Bengals podcast below and follow on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

