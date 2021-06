Prince Albert’s local medical health officer is pleading for more people to roll up their sleeves, not only for their own safety but also their community. According to Thursday’s numbers from the Saskatchewan Health Authority, 69 per cent of adults in the province 18 and over received a first dose of COVID vaccine. In the northeast zone, which covers an area from Rosthern to the Manitoba border and from Blaine Lake to Athabasca, the number is even lower at 55 per cent.