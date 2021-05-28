Cancel
TV Series

Lucy Hale’s ‘Ragdoll’ Series For AMC, Alibi Starts Production in U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
 19 days ago
“Ragdoll,” the new AMC-Alibi thriller starring Lucy Hale (“Pretty Little Liars”), has started production in London, Variety has learned. Hale plays DC Lake Edmunds, a new recruit at the London Metropolitan Police, who is tasked with investigating a murderer known as the “Ragdoll Killer”. She is joined by Henry Lloyd-Hughes (“The Irregulars”) as DS Nathan Rose and Thalissa Teixeira (“Anne Boleyn”) as DI Emily Baxter.

