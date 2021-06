It’s hard to capture the beauty of the Canadian Rockies in a single activity, but we think walking around on one of its biggest glaciers is about as close as you can get. Lucky for you, the good folks over at Athabasca Glacier IceWalks have been offering exactly that for over 30 years. We went on one of their glacier tours recently and all we can say is if you do one thing this summer, this should be it.