North state fishing report for week of May 28
LAKE OROVILLE: King salmon of massive proportions for inland water continues to be taken on pounds on Brad’s Cut Plugs in Christine or gold Diver Down loaded with tuna and an anchovy fillet behind a big 8-inch 360 Tornado green/chrome flasher or TopCoat Flasher at depths from 50 to 70 feet. The salmon have been chasing the recent smolt plants near the dam. There is great concern about the limited numbers of large fish and few, if any, smaller salmon due to the failure of the last two plants occurring in the spring. The Nor-Cal Guides and Sportsmen’s Association have canceled their annual June Salmon Derby as a result. Bass fishing is wide open for numbers of post-spawn fish with plastics, jigs, or tubes. The water level dropped from 40 to 39 percent. Bidwell Canyon, the Spillway, and Lime Saddle ramps are currently open with Loafer Creek remaining closed. Updated information available at 530-538-2200.www.orovillemr.com