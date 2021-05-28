HBO Max Remakes ‘Bake Off’ In Mexico; Comedy ‘American Reject’ On MSC’s Cannes Slate — Global Briefs
HBO Max Remakes ‘The Great British Bake Off’ In Mexico. HBO Max is planning to adapt the UK’s hit cooking competition series The Great British Bake Off in Mexico as The Great Bake Off. A 10-part celebrity version of the show will be produced by WarnerMedia Latin America, in what represents HBO Max’s first original unscripted production in Mexico. The Love Productions show was licensed by BBC Studios and follows WarnerMedia previously making local versions in Argentina and Chile.deadline.com