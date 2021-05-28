Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan State Football: Six Game Times Announced for 2021 Season

By McLain Moberg
Posted by 
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22SP2h_0aESI4xe00

East Lansing, Mich. – The Big Ten announced six-game times for the 2021 Michigan State football season on Thursday.

The season opener against Northwestern has been moved to Friday, Sept. 3. The contest will kick off at 9 p.m. and is going to be televised by ESPN.

MSU's home opener is scheduled for Sept. 11 versus Youngstown State at noon on Big Ten Network.

Then, the Spartans hit the road in week three to take on Miami in another noon game on Sept. 18; ABC or ESPN will televise it.

Michigan State's homecoming against Western Kentucky is on Oct. 2 inside Spartan Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

2021 Michigan State Football Schedule

  • Sept. 3: at Northwestern (9 p.m., ESPN)
  • Sept. 11: Youngstown State (12 p.m., Big Ten Network)
  • Sept. 18: at Miami (12 p.m. ABC/ESPN)
  • Sept. 25: NEBRASKA
  • Oct. 2: Western Kentucky (Homecoming, 7:30 p.m.)
  • Oct. 9: at Rutgers (12 p.m.)
  • Oct. 16: at Indiana (12 p.m.)
  • Oct. 23: Bye
  • Oct. 30: Michigan
  • Nov. 6: at Purdue
  • Nov. 13: Maryland
  • Nov. 20: at Ohio State
  • Nov. 27: Penn State

