First there was Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and now there's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. If Sony is to claim top billing in the weekly UK sales chart, it's because of Insomniac Games as of late. The latest PlayStation 5 exclusive takes top spot at the first time of asking, selling three times as many copies as Returnal at launch. The single other new entry within the top 10 is Chivalry 2 in ninth spot. It sold best on PlayStation, with PS5 making up 41 per cent of boxed copies and PS4 claiming 36 per cent.