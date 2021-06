The Kimsuky APT—also known as Thallium, Black Banshee, and Velvet Chollima— continues to target the South Korean government, according to the Malwarebytes Threat Intelligence team, who is actively monitoring this actor and has been able to spot phishing websites, malicious documents, and scripts that have been used to target high profile people within the government of South Korea. The structure and TTPs used in these recent activities align with what has been reported in KISA’s report.