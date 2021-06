During a state visit by the South Korean president to Austria, president Moon said in a joint press conference with Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen that "If North Korea agrees, [we] will push proactively for cooperation on vaccine supplies for it". President Van der Bellen agreed with President Moon, saying that all nations needed to make united efforts to end the pandemic. He further said that "In case of any signal from North Korea [for requesting help], we will of course help."