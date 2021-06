The real estate sector in the United Arab Emirates is well known for its transparent procedures and therefore is highly coveted amongst ex-pats. The real estate sectors in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have consistently emerged as the most transparent real estate market in the entire Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The factors that the UAE tops the list as the best city in the MENA region for ease of doing business as well as for its quality of living also contribute to the booming real estate market in the UAE. Recently Dubai attained 8th place in the Global Financial centers index report, which was granted based on its developments and achievements in the following sectors of business development, infrastructure and financial development, human capital, and other general factors.