Paul Thompson brings more than 20 years of experience in providing innovative technological solutions to lead a new global engineering team. Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world which has entered into a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ: GHVI, GHVIU, and GHVIW), today announced the appointment of Paul Thompson as Vice President of Solutions Engineering. Paul will lead Matterport’s new global solutions engineering team which will engage with partners and customers to help them design and build unique offerings using Matterport’s spatial data and industry-leading 3D digital twin technology.