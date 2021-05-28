Tech Giants Apple, Facebook and Google are Reworking How Businesses Leverage Customer Data
The area for how companies distribute content to consumers in addition to the way they acquire consent to use personal data is evolving before our eyes. Apple, manufacturer of the iPhone and iPad, recently announced significant changes to the way it will handle privacy for users. Specifically, they plan to give consumers more control over privacy settings that will enable them to have more say over what personal data is provided to companies.martechseries.com