Tech Giants Apple, Facebook and Google are Reworking How Businesses Leverage Customer Data

Ecommerce has been on the rise for some time now and saw impressive growth since last year. With people locked down at home when the pandemic broke, ecommerce companies came to the rescue. Thanks to online businesses, consumers could shop for everything from groceries and medications to lifestyle products and fashion accessories from the comfort of their home. In ecommerce, the customer experience is everything. Using data analytics, ecommerce firms are implementing changes that truly matter to personalize the customer journey. Supported by data conversion service providers, big data analytics allows ecommerce firms to gain strategic insights to make smart decisions, improve their operations, personalize the customer experience, and increase sales and revenue.