Fortnite might be getting a Rick and Morty-inspired collaboration event soon. Epic Games teased the upcoming new season, Chapter 2 Season 7, in a tweet they dropped earlier today. The tweet may look harmless at first, but eagle-eyed fans at Fortnite Intel noted that the robot in the middle seemed familiar. Indeed, the middle robot appears to be the Butter Passing Robot. The robot only appeared once throughout the entirety of the series – being told off by Rick that its only purpose is to pass the butter, in which the robot despaired for the banality of his existence.