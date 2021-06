Demi Lovato revealed that they were a particularly hard teen to discipline, as the child star often used their status as family “breadwinner” to avoid punishment. “I noticed that when I came into the spotlight at a young age, and then was the breadwinner … there wasn’t a manual for my parents to read and it say, ‘Here’s what to do to raise a child star,'” they said while speaking to Drew Barrymore on the 4D with Demi Lovato podcast.