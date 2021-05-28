Scarlet Nexus demo now available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has released a PlayStation lineup video dubbed “The Unlimited Full Course.”. The six-minute video highlights the following PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles: Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, Lost Judgment, Tales of Arise, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Earth Defense Force 6, Megaton Musashi, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, Dragon Quest X: Heroes of the Stars Online, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, Genshin Impact, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, Relayer, Monark, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Deathloop, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, Humanity, and Dying Light 2: Stay Human.
