The NSW government will extend its ‘Dine and Discover’ by one month because less than half of the 17 million vouchers issued have been used. NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has confirmed the one-month extension will run until July 31st, in a bid to encourage more people to download and use their four allocated $25 vouchers, which were rolled out back in March to bolster the hospitality and tourism sectors decimated by the covid pandemic.