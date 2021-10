Forza Horizon 5 was tested by selected journalists. The result: a flood of gameplay demonstrations and enthusiastic impressions. There is still some time left until the release of Forza Horizon 5, but if you don't feel like like waiting another month to see the game in action, you have the opportunity to do so now. Not directly, of course. Some footage from the new Forza Horizon, including a video in 4K and 60fps on Performance and Quality settings on Xbox Series X are available on the web (via IGN). You can watch the footage below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO