Spartans softball battles Denmark

By Tim Kowols
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Luxemburg-Casco softball team will face off against its rival and co-conference leader Denmark before heading into the holiday weekend. Both teams enter the matchup 13-2 in conference play. The Spartans shut out Valders its last time out with a 6-0 win. The Vikings toppled Waupaca its last time out 14-6. Both teams are also post wild splits between their runs scored and runs given up. The Vikings have outscored their conference opponents 197-59 and the Spartans have done the same by a 121-30 margin.

