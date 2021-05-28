Cancel
Sri Lanka Received 50,000 Doses of the Russian-Made Sputnik V Vaccine

By Αssociated Press
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The: Sri Lankan government on Friday announced that it has received 50,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine. Sri Lanka is facing a severe shortage of COVID-19 vaccines because the manufacturer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in India did not supply promised stock due to the domestic coronavirus emergency. Sri Lanka had arrangements to buy 13.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

