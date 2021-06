The Minneapolis school board on Tuesday night approved a budget for next year, when the district's sweeping comprehensive redesign will take effect. Minneapolis Public Schools' 2021-2022 budget projects $890 million in revenue and $935 million in expenses and is balanced using money from the second round of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. The approved budget does not include federal money coming to the district from the American Rescue Plan Act, which has not been awarded. Those additional funds can be added in with a board-approved budget amendment.