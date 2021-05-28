Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

AG Hunter Resigns, Governor Stitt Signs Budget, President Biden Plans to Visit Tulsa and More

kosu.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the announcement from Attorney General Mike Hunter over his resignation effective July 1st, the Governor signing the state budget for the 2022 Fiscal Year and a bill to use medical marijuana revenue to help charter and public schools with funding.

www.kosu.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Elections
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor Stitt#Attorney General#Public Health#Public Schools#Ag#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit

The last time President Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin , he says he told the Russian leader he didn’t believe he had a soul. That exchange was just one of the reasons the meeting between the two men in Geneva on Wednesday was so highly anticipated. The summit —...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

"New Yorkers didn't tune in tonight to hear us fight with each other": Democratic candidates for NYC mayor spar in feisty final debate

In the final debate before primary day, eight leading Democrats running for New York City mayor frequently devolved into bickering in a rapid-fire format on Wednesday in NBC's Studio 8H, the home of the iconic show "Saturday Night Live." The debate was one of the last chances for candidates to make their closing arguments to voters before primary day on June 22. Tens of thousands of voters have already cast ballots during early voting or via absentee ballots.