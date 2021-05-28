AG Hunter Resigns, Governor Stitt Signs Budget, President Biden Plans to Visit Tulsa and More
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the announcement from Attorney General Mike Hunter over his resignation effective July 1st, the Governor signing the state budget for the 2022 Fiscal Year and a bill to use medical marijuana revenue to help charter and public schools with funding.www.kosu.org