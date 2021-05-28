Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly on Herb Kelleher, hot pants and how the carrier emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic
Southwest Airlines will mark the 50th anniversary of its first flight in June, transforming from a scrappy intrastate airline into the largest domestic carrier in the country. CEO Gary Kelly, who has been CEO since 2006, talked with The Dallas Morning News about how the COVID-19 pandemic was the greatest challenge in the company’s history, the future of aviation and what makes Southwest’s reputation so strong when other airlines are constantly ridiculed.www.dallasnews.com