Simon Cowell sees positive in spinal injury

By Celebretainment
gladstonedispatch.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimon Cowell thinks breaking his back was a "good thing". The 'America's Got Talent' judge suffered the injury last year after falling off an electric bike and he can see the positives in the situation as he was unable to travel, which he believes cut down on his risk of contracting coronavirus.

www.gladstonedispatch.com
