The Enigma Emporium Delivers Puzzles That Melt Your Mind

By Daniel Black
GeekTyrant
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if there were a set of puzzles that forced you to do online research, use multiple ciphers, and referenced everything from modern authors to ancient history? What if this was all just one section of one of the puzzles? Well, The Enigma Emporium has all this in some pretty amazing packages. Their main set of puzzles come in the form of postcards. A person or group will open an envelope and it’ll have a couple of postcards. There is a story found throughout the postcards and multiple puzzles on each one too. It is pretty incredible and can be extremely difficult to solve each of them and then make sense of their connections between the postcards. The second form of a puzzle they currently have comes in a deck of cards, which has its own story and a puzzle on each card.

