The Enigma Emporium Delivers Puzzles That Melt Your Mind

Cure Wounds, Spiritual Weapon–there’s a reason these spells are always picked. But Cleric spells have hidden gems. Here are five every Cleric should consider. Clerics are some of the most powerful spellcasters in D&D. With the flexibility of knowing all the spells on their list, they have more innate versatility than a Wizard. But it can be hard to capitalize on that when you have to pick from every Cleric spell in the game. So most of the time there ends up being a go-to list of favorites. Cure Wounds (which is apparently the most popular spell), Healing Word, Spiritual Weapon–these are Cleric Classics for a reason. Healing your party is expected (if not always the best idea), and Spiritual Weapon is one of the best damage spells in the game. But. There’s so much more Clerics can do. So today we’re taking a look at five spells that can help Clerics make the most out of any encounter.