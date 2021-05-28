May 28 Update on COVID-19

The W.W. Smith Charitable Trust has awarded Neumann University a grant of $68,000 to fund undergraduate student scholarships in 2021-22. The grant is specifically targeted to benefit full-time undergraduates, in good academic standing, with a GPA of at least 2.5, and whose financial needs cannot be met by other aid programs. Also, students must be U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, or permanent residents and have a permanent home residency in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, or Philadelphia counties or in the city of Camden, N.J.