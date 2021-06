It’s a shame the Knicks–Hawks series finished so quickly, because Trae Young was clearly enjoying his role as the most hated man in New York. Shushing the crowd after his game-winner in the first game of the series instantly turned Young into a New York villain. The Knicks denied Young an opportunity to immediately stunt on them again by winning Game 2, but after the Hawks won both games in Atlanta, Young was back in the Garden on Wednesday night with a chance to send the Knicks packing.