Southern Door golf takes third in conference

The Packerland Conference ended its golf season on Thursday with Southern Door topping the local schools in the race for the crown. Southern Door shot 197 at Wandering Springs Golf Course in a rain-shortened round, which was good for third place behind Peshtigo and Oconto. The final conference standings finished the same way with Sturgeon Bay, Gibraltar, Sevastopol, and NEW Lutheran unable to fill full teams. Jacob Norton and Luke Olson each shot a 46 on the par 36 course to lead the Eagles. The top local individual was Gibraltar's Teddy Roth who shot a 45.