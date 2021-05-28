Packers wrap up first OTA's

Though the biggest story the last month out of the Green Bay Packers organization may not be Organized Team Activities, they wrapped up their first round of the voluntary workouts on Wednesday. The big news was that MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not present, which is unusual for the 16 year veteran. Some have considered that a sign of discontent with the organization, and others have dismissed that notion given the number of other players who choose not to participate. That list of players includes four of the team’s top wide receivers, as well as All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari, who is recovering from an ACL tear and All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander. Overall ten of the 89 players were absent. On Wednesday, the Packers signed Wide Receiver DeAndre Thompkins, a player who has circled the Pennsylvania football wagon. Thompkins played at Penn State University and had brief stints the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.