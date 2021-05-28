Column: When unsure, read the label (carefully)

In the past couple weeks, I’ve heard my dad called an icon, a legend, a mentor, even G.O.A.T. I’ve even seen an online post encouraging Capitol Studios to rename their revered Studio A 'Studio AL.' It’s all a testament to how beloved Al was to the music industry. But to me, he was first and foremost my dad. I called him Daddy-O. And I’m just so proud of him for what he was able to accomplish in one lifetime. And for my family, it’s been humbling and heartwarming to see the immense outpouring of love and support from friends, colleagues, celebrities and even strangers who have expressed their gratitude for getting the chance to know him, work with him, or just listen to the music that he had produced or engineered over the decades.