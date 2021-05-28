Lisa Marie Presley to be declared single

Elvis Presley’s father detailed actual purpose the King left Priscilla Presley | Music | Leisure. Elvis Presley first met Priscilla Presley (née Beaulieu) in Germany whereas he was stationed within the military. The star, who had discovered an excessive amount of success already in America, was drafted in 1958 throughout which he went to Friedberg, Germany. Throughout this time he met the younger Priscilla. After their relationship blossomed, he introduced her again to dwell with him in Graceland in 1963. The couple had been married in 1967 after being collectively for nearly a decade. A yr later, their daughter Lisa Marie Presley was born.